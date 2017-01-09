Finance 101: Making your money work for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. According to a recent LearnVest survey, "Money Habits and Confessions," only 22% of people plan to contribute more to their retirement this year, but everyone should be thinking about their retirement. It’s never too early to start saving for your future: “It’s not magic, it’s math.”

2. The LearnVest survey, "Money Habits and Confessions," also found that 68% of Americans would rather share their weight than their credit score! More people need to #HavetheTalk about their finances and retirement plans with spouses, friends, or a certified financial planner.

3. There are a number of retirement savings accounts that will work best for your individual needs: 401(k), Traditional IRA, and Roth IRA.

4. If you want to put aside more money for retirement, these creative tips will help your savings grow: Tip Yourself; Save What You Spend; Automate Your Finances; Run Your Finances Like Your Social Life.

5. The LearnVest survey, "Money Habits and Confessions," discovered that 64 percent of Americans want help managing their finances. A Certified Financial Planner will help you devise a plan that fits your needs so that you are securing your future.

