OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 75-year-old driver was injured after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of his vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes in Oldmans Township.

Serious crash NJTPK SB MP 6.6 Oldmans Twp Salem Co. Driver struck by 50 lb. dumbbell through windshield. 75-year-old flown 2 Krozer. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 9, 2017

The man was flown to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

State troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from.