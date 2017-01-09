Miss it on PIX? Check out the premiere of ‘Wonderama’ NOW
Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Deputy sheriff dies while chasing suspect in Florida officer’s shooting death

Posted 11:49 AM, January 9, 2017, by

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a police officer in Orlando was gunned down while on duty, a deputy sheriff from a nearby agency died while searching for the shooter, authorities said Monday.

The Orlando Police Department called it a “tragic irony” that both officers died on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“We are still committed to your safety,” the department said.

The deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, wanted in the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, when they were killed in a “traffic accident,” Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters.

Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department who was described as being “deeply committed to the community,” died at 7:40 a.m. Monday. She was shot earlier in the day near a Walmart in Orlando.

Clayton “will be missed beyond words,” the department tweeted. “She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across.”

With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

The suspect has been identified as Markeith Loyd, who is also wanted in the December slaying of a pregnant woman in Orange County. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.