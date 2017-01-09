Deputy sheriff dies while chasing suspect in Florida officer’s shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a police officer in Orlando was gunned down while on duty, a deputy sheriff from a nearby agency died while searching for the shooter, authorities said Monday.

The Orlando Police Department called it a “tragic irony” that both officers died on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“We are still committed to your safety,” the department said.

Tragic irony: The deaths of OPD Sgt Clayton & OCSO Deputy occurred on #lawenforcement appreciation day We are still committed to your safety pic.twitter.com/IZ1ullEJo8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, wanted in the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, when they were killed in a “traffic accident,” Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters.

Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department who was described as being “deeply committed to the community,” died at 7:40 a.m. Monday. She was shot earlier in the day near a Walmart in Orlando.

Clayton “will be missed beyond words,” the department tweeted. “She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across.”

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

The suspect has been identified as Markeith Loyd, who is also wanted in the December slaying of a pregnant woman in Orange County. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.