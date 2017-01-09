Christie signs bill enhancing domestic violence protections

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation aimed at enhancing protections for survivors of domestic violence.

The measure signed into law Monday increases the criminal penalties for some offenses, including maximum sentences for repeat offenders.

It also reinforces existing laws by creating a more in-depth process to ensure that domestic violence offenders’ firearms, identification cards and permits are confiscated while they’re subject to restraining orders. Offenders also will have to immediately arrange for the surrender of those items.

It also requires that temporary or final restraining orders include notice to defendants about the penalties they could face for violating any provision of the order.