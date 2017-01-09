Miss it on PIX? Check out the premiere of ‘Wonderama’ NOW
Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes live at NYC subway stations

Commuters browse on their smartphones as they wait for a train in a subway station in New York on July 1, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage is now being provided for commuters at each of New York City’s many underground subway stations one year ahead of schedule.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has announced that service for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across the city’s subway system beginning on Monday.

Early delivery of the service was spurred by Cuomo’s call to accelerate the project and modernize the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the beginning of last year.

MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast says he knows connectivity is a big issue for customers and the transit agency is “thrilled” to launch the vital services so far ahead of schedule.

Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million in the project, which comes at no cost to commuters and taxpayers.