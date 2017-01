BROOKLYN—An 85-year-old man was killed during a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

He was crossing Grand Street shortly after 1 p.m. when a white box truck hit him, police said. The driver of the box truck fled the scene.

The man was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital where he died, police said. No identifying information has been released for the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.