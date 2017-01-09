× 3 men sought for mugging 5 people, between the ages of 61 and 82, in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn –Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men wanted for mugging at least 5 people between the ages of 61 and 82 in Coney Island, according to authorities.

The trio’s last reported attack happened on December 29, around 12:20 p.m. when they approached a 62-year-old woman outside an apartment building on West 33rd Street and kicked her in the back, causing her to fall and hit her head, police said. They didn’t remove any of her belongings.

Less than an hour earlier, the same group preyed on a 82-year-old woman in the vicinity of Mermaid Avenue and West 33rd Street. They allegedly pushed her from behind and took her pocketbook, which contained $350 in cash.

On December 27, they approached a 78-year-old man inside the hallway of an apartment on West 30th Street and attempted to strike him, police said. The individuals proceeded to take $160 in cash, a Metrocard, a bank card and other miscellaneous items.

On December 19, the three men followed a 68-year-old man outside an apartment building on West 33rd Street and struck with a closed fist, causing him to lose consciousness, police said. The victim also took a cut to the lip and experienced pain after the assault. The bandits took $120 in cash from the victim’s wallet and fled.

On November 30, the culprits approached a 61-year-old woman who was about to enter an apartment building on West 33rd Street and removed the purse from her shoulder, police said. The victim’s purse contained an LG cellphone and $6 in cash.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).