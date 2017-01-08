Surprisingly strong snow storm ends, leaving a big mess to clean up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It went from threatening a glancing blow to requiring an army of snow blowers, but the unexpectedly strong snow storm that dumped almost a foot of powder on parts of the area has pulled away from the region, leaving behind bone-chilling winds and a big mess to clean up.

Sunday will look and feel like a winter wonderland, although those unfortunate souls stuck digging out their cars, driveways and sidewalks might not see the beauty in the day.

Complicating those cleanup efforts will be blowing and drifting snow, whipped around by winds gusting to 25 mph.

As airports return to normal after a flood of cancelations, New Yorkers, especially in the outer boroughs, will be eager to see their streets plowed by the Department of Sanitation, which has vowed to get the job done fast. In a larger storm last year, swaths of the outer boroughs saw streets unplowed for days, creating a political crisis for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Snowfall amounts were higher the farther east you went, with spots in Suffolk County getting about 10 inches, according to the last-released measurements from 10 p.m. Saturday, but areas north and west of town saw less snow, mainly 3 to 6 inches.

After a sunny start, clouds will roll in Sunday afternoon and we’ll get another shot at snow showers, but not much in the way of accumulation is expected. It will stay cold, with the worst of the Canadian air settling in, and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 20s, well below the seasonal norms of high 30s.

Sunday night will be quite cold, with the fresh snowpack, radiational cooling from clearing skies and lighter winds combining to drop temperatures into the lower and mid teens by daybreak Monday.

Monday will stay cold, but Tuesday morning’s commute could be tricky, with a wintry mix falling that is expected to change to all rain as warmer air pulls in, and temperatures push 40, melting much of the snow that fell this weekend. The weather stays warm and unsettled for the rest of the week.