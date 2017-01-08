Straphangers brave the cold and drop their drawers for 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — The bitter cold didn't keep thousands of straphangers from stripping down to their underwear for the 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday.

Throngs of people descended on the Hudson Yards 34th Street subway station at 3 p.m., one of the seven meeting points for the event.

"I just want to make people laugh." Jessica French told PIX11 News.

The No Pants Subway Ride, sponsored by Improv Everywhere, has been an annual event since 2002. The prank draws nearly 4,000 people in New York City alone, with thousands more participating in major cities such as Boston, Sydney, Paris and Shanghai.

Tourists who weren't in on the joke got quite the eye full on the subway and were snapping away on their phones. Some straphangers came in costume, dressing up as a "bacon" and a Pokemon catcher. Even Mike Pence lookalike made an appearance this year.

"It's just a lot of fun to get together with a bunch of people and take your pants off.," one participant, who didn't want to be identified, said.

"Why not," another rider said about participating in the pantless ride. "Any excuse for partially nudity I suppose."

People rode the subway from Astoria, Queens to Williamsburg and Bushwick, Brooklyn. Despite temperatures being in the 20s, people were still ready for the pantless subway ride.

All the participants gathered at Union Square—14th Street subway station as a final meeting point before heading to the afterparty at a nearby bar.

The band played some tunes people danced away in the snow and posed for photos in their drawers.