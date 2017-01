BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Sunday.

The fire broke out around noon at a building on Pleasant Place in Bedford Stuyvesant, the FDNY said. It started on the second floor and has now spread to the third floor.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

The Office of Emergency Management urges nearby residents to close their windows and avoid the area due to smoke.

