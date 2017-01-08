SEE IT: Brooklyn barber shop employees stop attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are searching Sunday for two men who allegedly but unsuccessfully attempted to rob a barber shop in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Friday.

The pair entered the Nostrand Legends Barbershop on Friday around 8 p.m., police said. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, and the unarmed man tried to take a gold chain and money from one of the employees, who refused to hand anything over.

After a brief struggle, both men ran from the barber shop empty handed in an unknown direction, according to police.

The employee who refused to give them anything sustained a minor head injury but refused medical attention at the scene.

The first man is described as between 20 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side. He pulled the handgun out when they entered the establishment.

The second man is described as also between 20 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a green bubble jacket and gray sweatpants. He had a short hair cut.

Both can be seen in surveillance video obtained by police and released to the public.

If you have any information related to this incident, submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.