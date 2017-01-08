Pennsylvania mom helped boyfriend beat, rape, kill and dismember her adopted daughter: prosecutors

A Pennsylvania woman and her boyfriend were arraigned Sunday on charges they killed the woman’s adopted daughter as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” they both had.

Sara Packer, 41, and Jacob Sullivan, 44, were arrested and charged in the death of Grace Packer.

Packer, 14, the adopted daughter of Sara Packer, was reported missing in July 2016, KDVR reported. Her remains were found in a wooded area on Oct. 31.

Prosecutors said the couple had killed the girl as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” they had been plotting since late 2015, prosecutors said.

Jacob Sullivan allegedly beat the 14-year-old, hitting her in the face several times. Sullivan and Packer then took her upstairs where he raped her as Packer watched.

Packer then gave her daughter a large amount of Tylenol PM and other drugs to sedate her as they bound and gagged her and “left her to die int he hot attic,” the district attorney’s office stated.

The couple went out for the rest of the day and returned to home find Grace still alive. Sullivan then allegedly strangled and suffocated her until she died. They stored her body there with cat litter to mask the odor, the district attorney office said.

Three months later in October Packer and Sullivan dismembered the body and dumped it in a park in north central Pennsylvania, the DA stated.

Parker was arraigned on charges of homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit rape and each of the other crimes, the DA said.

Sullivan was arraigned on charges of homicide, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, and corresponding conspiracy charges, according to the DA.

Packer has been ordered held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.

The couple didn’t enter pleas. No attorney information for either is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.