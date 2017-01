UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in the head while riding the subway on the Upper West Side Sunday night.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m., near the 72nd Street station by the no. 1, 2, and 3 lines.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.