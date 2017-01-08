× New York Giants lose to Green Bay Packers in NFC Wild-Card Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New York Giants are out the playoffs after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card game Sunday evening.

The final score was 38-13.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw one touchdown pass while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four.

Randall Cobb brought three touchdowns in for the Packers including a 42-yard run right before halftime. Cobb became Rodger’s big-play target after receiver Jordy Nelson was sidelined due to a rib injury.

Nelson attempted to join the game after taking a hit to the left side of his body by Giants safety Leon Hall’s helmet but was ruled out in the third quarter.

The Packers will advance in the NFL playoffs and face the Dallas Cowboys.

All divisional-round games will be rematches from the regular season with the Seattle Seahawks against the Atlanta Falcons; the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs.