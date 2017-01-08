× Car drives into water in Albertson, New York

ALBERTSON, N.Y. — New York State Police are on the scene of a car that drove into a pond in Nassau County Sunday evening.

Police say the car went into the water around 6 p.m., near the intersection of I U Willets Road and Searingtown Road in Albertson.

Nassau County police say this is a state police job but they are assisting.

A dive team is in the water.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.