× Cab driver accused of raping woman in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a cab driver accused of raping a passenger in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The victim, 28, was dropped off at her home in Sunset Park around 3 a.m., when the driver allegedly displayed a knife and asked for money. The victim gave the driver her money and then ordered her to get in the back seat.

Police say the suspect then raped the woman and fled the scene.

The driver is in his early to mid 20s and was driving a red minivan. It is unknown what cab company the driver is affiliated with.

The case is being investigated by the NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish. People can also submit their tips online to the Crime Stoppers website.