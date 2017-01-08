Amy’s Kitchen to build plant in Hudson Valley: Schumer

GOSHEN, N.Y. — The food company Amy’s Kitchen has been granted a permit needed to build a facility in the Hudson Valley that is expected to create 700 jobs.

Sen. Charles Schumer says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a federal permit that Amy’s Kitchen needs to begin construction on the site in Goshen in Orange County.

Schumer says the California-based organic and natural food distribution company intends to build a $95 million meal-manufacturing plant and turn the property into a distribution center.

The senator said construction is expected to begin early this year and the federal wetlands review is complete.

Schumer said the development of this new facility in Goshen could mean opportunities for local businesses and farms to provide ingredients for Amy’s products.