4 dead, at least 15 wounded in vehicular attack in Israel

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding at least 15.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She said the attacker has been neutralized.

Israel’s rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

It ranks as one of the deadliest in a more than yearlong wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis that had slowed of late. Sunday’s incident marks the first Israeli deaths in three months.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it’s the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian Hamas movement is praising the attack, but does not claim responsibility. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is pledged to Israel’s destruction.