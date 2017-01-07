NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Woman fatally shot in the Bronx: police

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A woman was found dead in the Bronx around 5:30 p.m. Friday and police are searching for answers.

Police responded to a call of an assault on the 2000 block of Boston Road in the West Farms section of the Bronx and found 48-year-old Cindy Diaz on the ground with a gunshot wound in her torso and her arm.

EMS responded and took Diaz to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another male victim sustained a gunshot to the arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).