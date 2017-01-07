Winter storm warning in effect as snow falls in tri-state area

NEW YORK — A winter storm warning is in effect for New York City, Long Island and southern Connecticut as a significant amount of snow is expected to fall Saturday and cause hazardous travel conditions.

Residents in all New York City boroughs, Nassau County, Suffolk County and New Haven and New London counties should expect several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern parts of Long Island could see up to a foot of snow.

The warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. Hazardous travel conditions and reduced visibility are expected. Only travel in an emergency and take precautions while driving, if you must.

A winter storm warning means conditions posing a threat to life or property are expected.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday morning and taper off in the evening. The National Weather Service said snowfall will be heaviest during the late morning and early afternoon.

If you do go outside, be sure to bundle up as wind gusts of up to 25 and 30 mph and temperatures in the lower 20s are expected.