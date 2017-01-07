Snowstorm causes hundred of flight delays, cancellations at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports as the storm continued to bring inches of snow to the tri-state.

As of 2 p.m., Here were the number of delays and cancellations:

At JFK, 155 flights were delayed and 144 others were canceled.

LaGuardia Airport saw fewer delays and cancellations: 91 delayed and 26 canceled.

At Newark International Airport, 140 flights were delayed and 48 were canceled.

For the latest information, head to Port Authority site.

Travelers were faced with long lines at the airport Saturday as the winter storm continued to dump at least 1 inch of snow on New York City and New Jersey. Snow began to fall early morning and intensified by the afternoon.

A winter weather advisory was issued for all five boroughs until 10 p.m. Saturday. The advisory means people should expect hazardous travel conditions and slippery, snow-covered roads.

The gusty wind reduced visibility to about a quarter mile or less at times during the day.

Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as Queens and Brooklyn are under winter storm warning. As of Saturday morning, forecasters at the National Weather Service were calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow for Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn, and 7 to 11 inches for Suffolk County. The most snow in the city will be in southeast Queens and the Rockaways.

Northern New Jersey is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow while southern and central New Jersey could face up to 10 inches.

Skies will partially clear out for Sunday but the winds will be gusty making feel more the the lower teens during the day. Temperatures moderate back to the freezing mark by Monday with plenty of sun.