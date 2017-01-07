Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen in NYC area

NEW YORK — The first major snowstorm of the season brought inches of snow to parts of the tri-state Saturday.

Snow began falling Saturday morning earlier than expected and intensified by the afternoon. A winter storm warning was issued for Queens, Brooklyn, Nassau and Suffolk counties. A winter weather advisory was issued for all five boroughs.

By Saturday morning, snowfall totals were updated to 6 to 8 inches for Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn, and 7 to 11 inches for Suffolk County. Southeast Queens and the Rockaways will get the most snow in the city.

Here’s the latest snowfall totals (in inches and time recorded) as of 3:51 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

New York

Bronx County:

Pelham Parkway House: 3.9, 2:30 p.m.

Kings County:

Sheepshead Bay: 2.5, 2:00 p.m.

Fort Hamilton: 1.3, 1:00 p.m.

Nassau County:

Glen Cove: 3.5, 2:16 pm

Plainview: 3.5, 2:40 pm

Westbury: 3.0, 3:46 pm

Massapequa: 2.8, 2:27 pm

East meadow: 2.5, 2:20 pm

Valley stream: 2.5, 2:05 pm

Carle place: 2.5, 2:17 pm

Mineola: 2.3, 2:19 pm

New York County:

Midtown Manhattan: 1.8, 1:05 pm

Central Park: 1.6, 12:54 pm

Orange County:

Monroe: 1.0,2:45 pm

Greenwood Lake: t, 2:57 pm

Queens County:

Kennedy Airport: 4.5, 3:00 pm

Little Neck: 3.5, 3:15 pm

Rego Park: 2.5, 1:35 pm

Ridgewood: 2.2, 2:21 pm

Laguardia Airport: 1.8, 1:00 pm

Richmond County:

New Springville: 2.8, 3:20 pm

Sunnyside: 2.5, 2:41 pm

Rockland County:

Valley Cottage: 1.4, 2:42 pm

Stony Point:1.0, 2:15 pm

Suffolk County:

Upton: 5.9, 3:30 pm

Laurel: 4.8, 2:19 pm

Middle Island: 4.8, 3:30 pm

Nesconset: 4.5, 3:00 pm

North Babylon: 4.5, 3:25 pm

Brentwood: 4.3, 3:31 pm

East Islip: 4.3, 3:30 pm

East Shoreham: 4.3, 2:17 pm

Farmingville: 4.2, 2:00 pm

Lake ronkonkoma: 4.1, 3:02 pm

Smithtown: 4.0, 3:00 pm

Ridge: 3.8, 2:06 pm

Lindenhurst: 3.6, 3:31 pm

Jamesport: 3.6, 1:45 pm

Bayport: 3.5, 1:33 pm

Bay Shore: 3.5, 3:00 pm

Patchogue: 3.5, 3:00 pm

West Islip: 3.5, 3:15 pm

South Huntington: 3.4, 1:45 pm

Miller Place: 3.3, 2:00 pm

Riverhead: 3.1, 1:00 pm

East Northport: 3.0, 2:47 pm

West Babylon: 3.0, 2:45 pm

Islip: 2.0, 1:00 pm

Centereach: 1.8, 1:00 pm

Stony Brook: 1.7, 1:00 pm

Amityville: 1.5, 1:40 pm

Westchester County:

Armonk: 2.0, 3:10 pm

Irvington: 2.0, 2:15 pm

Connecticut

Fairfield County:

Norwalk: 3.0, 2:30 p.m.

New Canaan: 2.8, 3:00 p.m.

Darien: 2.5, 3:00 p.m.

Bridgeport: 2.0, 1:48 p.m.

Brookfield: 2.0, 3:00 p.m.

Danbury: 0.5, 1:00 p.m.

Middlesex County:

Haddam: 4.5, 3:00 p.m.

Old Saybrook: 1.8, 1:00 p.m.

New Haven County:

Wallingford 4.0, 341 pm

Milford 3.3, 237 pm

Meriden 3.0, 300 pm

New haven 1.0, 100 pm

Waterbury 1.0, 230 pm

Beacon Falls 0.5, 100 pm

Southbury 0.5, 100 pm

New London County:

Groton 4.5. 300 pm

Colchester 4.3. 300 pm

Norwich 4.0. 300 pm

3 nne norwich 3.0. 145 pm

New Jersey

Bergen County:

Ridgewood: 2.3, 3:00 pm

East Rutherford: 1.5, 2:30 pm

Montvale: 1.0. 1:45 pm

Oakland: 0.7, 1:45 pm

Essex County:

Cedar Grove: 2.1, 3:15 pm

Newark: 1.6, 1:00 pm

Hudson County:

Harrison: 3.0, 3:25 pm

Union County:

Elizabeth: 4.4, 3:00 pm

Plainfield: 1.8, 3:07 pm