Several exits closed on I-91 in Connecticut after multiple crashes: police

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — At least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 Saturday near Exit 21 in Middletown, Connecticut.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Exit 21 southbound is closed due to the multi-vehicle crash there. Exits 20 through 25 are closed in both directions after reports of multiple crashes, according to police.

Police posted a video and photos of the scenes on Twitter.

They urged residents to check weather reports and road conditions before traveling.