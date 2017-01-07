Several exits closed on I-91 in Connecticut after multiple crashes: police

Storm watch: Check this page for latest warnings, updated in real time
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — At least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 Saturday near Exit 21 in Middletown, Connecticut.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Exit 21 southbound is closed due to the multi-vehicle crash there. Exits 20 through 25 are closed in both directions after reports of multiple crashes, according to police.

Police posted a video and photos of the scenes on Twitter.

They urged residents to check weather reports and road conditions before traveling.