Prisoner captured at Penn Station after previously escaping Lenox Hill HealthPlex Hospital: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The prisoner who escaped the Lenox Hill HealthPlex Hospital in December has been rearrested, police said Saturday.

Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped from the hospital the afternoon of Dec. 29 with a shackle on one leg, police said. He was rearrested without incident Saturday when police found him at Penn Station.

He now faces escape charges, police said.

Ortiz was in police custody at the hospital at the time of his escape. He allegedly bolted from the emergency room around 3:30 p.m. and a manhunt ensued.

The officer in charge of watching Ortiz was suspended after information about Ortiz's criminal record was divulged.

Ortiz allegedly stole 22 wallets, worth about $900, from Macy's Herald Square, according to police. When he was arrested for that crime, he complained of an injury to his hand and arm, unrelated to the arrest, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While there, he escaped from custody and ran from the hospital.

Ortiz has a violent history with at least 16 arrests, including assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Not including his Dec. 29 arrest, the last time he had been taken into custody was on Dec. 16 for suspicion of assault, police said.