Storm watch: Check this page for latest warnings, updated in real time
Storm Watch: Get maps and live radar
STAY AHEAD OF THE STORM! Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

PIX11 viewers share their snow photos

Posted 4:21 PM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, January 7, 2017

Photo Gallery

NEW YORK — Parts of the tri-state area were blanketed by snow Saturday with winter storm warnings in place throughout the region.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow in Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn. Portions of Suffolk County could see between 7 and 11 inches.

The snow started Saturday morning, light at first, before intensifying during the afternoon, falling heavily especially in Suffolk, before tapering off during the evening.

Temperatures will stay frigid throughout the day in the low 20s.

Related stories
Submit your photo