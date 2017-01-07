PIX11 viewers share their snow photos

NEW YORK — Parts of the tri-state area were blanketed by snow Saturday with winter storm warnings in place throughout the region.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow in Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn. Portions of Suffolk County could see between 7 and 11 inches.

The snow started Saturday morning, light at first, before intensifying during the afternoon, falling heavily especially in Suffolk, before tapering off during the evening.

Temperatures will stay frigid throughout the day in the low 20s.