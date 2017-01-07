Hundreds stranded at LaGuardia Airport as snow halts air travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — Hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed Saturday as snowy weather moved through the tri-state area.

As evening set in at LaGuardia Airport, some fliers scrambled to figure out where to go.

Kim Denune's flight was canceled and she won't be able to get another one until Monday.

"I really don't want to sleep tonight in the food court," Denune told PIX11.

Others chose to sleep on the floor or if they were lucky they found seats in the central terminal.

Some just gave up and moved to a hotel.

While the snow tapered off late Saturday, there were already cancellations for Sunday morning on the departures board for American Airlines.

Fliers are recommended to call their carriers before leaving for the airport.