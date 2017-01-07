× Duo spit on, punch MTA bus operator in the Bronx: NYPD

WOODSTOCK, The Bronx — Police are searching for a duo accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

The victim, 48, was in the vicinity of 793 Southern Blvd., in the Woodstock section of the borough when one of the suspects allegedly spat in his eye. The other suspect is accused of punching him before the two took off.

One of the suspects is described as being a man between 18 and 20 years old. He’s 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds. The other suspect is a woman in her early 20s. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. People can also submit their tips to the Crime Stoppers website or sending a text to 274637 and entering TIP577. All calls will remain anonymous.