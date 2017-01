SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An infant died at a hospital Saturday morning as a result of possible child neglect, police said.

Police received a call of possible child neglect about 6:43 a.m.

A woman, 25, had brought 7-month-old Dameen Mohammed, of Staten Island, to the hospital in Sunset Park. Mohammed was unconscious and unresponsive at the time, police said.

Mohammed later died at the hospital.

NYC Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.