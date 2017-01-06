Who is the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New information is emerging about a suspected gunman who opened fire inside a Florida airport Friday, killing five and injuring at least eight others.

The brother of the man who has been tentatively named as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida airport says the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment while living in Alaska.

Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press that his family received a call in recent months from 26-year-old Esteban Santiago's girlfriend alerting them to the situation.

Bryan Santiago said he didn't know what his brother was being treated for and that they never talked about it over the phone.

He said Esteban Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico when he was 2 years old. He said Esteban Santiago grew up in the southern coastal town of Penuelas and served with the island's National Guard for a couple of years.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Aguadilla, according to Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said that the gunman was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago, but that it was unclear whether the ID was his. Nelson gave no further information on the suspect.

Sheriff Scott Israel said law enforcement did not fire any shots and took the shooter into custody unharmed.

The shooter allegedly pulled a gun out of a checked bag at the airport's terminal 2 and loaded it in the bathroom before he started shooting, said Chip LaMarca, a Broward County comissioner who was briefed on the airport shooting by the Broward Sheriff's office.

LaMarca had said the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight, but AirCanada said they have "no record of such a passenger by that name, or checked guns, on any of our flights to Fort Lauderdale."

@CTVToronto We confirm that we have no record of such a passenger by that name, or checked guns, on any of our flights to Fort Lauderdale. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 6, 2017

A spokeswoman from the Canadian Embassy said the suspect has no connection to the country and did not fly to Florida from there.

Embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin said in an email to The Associated Press that the suspect did not travel from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight. She said the suspect has no connection to Canada.

Investigators are uncertain whether the shooting was an act of terror, the sheriff said.