Two treated for smoke inhalation after fire ravages Bronx building

EAST BRONX – Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire tore through a three-story Bronx building early Friday, authorities said.

No other injures were reported.

The FDNY says the blaze began inside the basement of 866 Morris Park Ave. around 2 a.m. It extended into the upper floors and eventually the roof before it was placed under control less than two hours later.

The building houses Lotus Flame Restaurant on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors.