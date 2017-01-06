Tilikum the orca has died, SeaWorld says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tilikum, one the most famous orcas at SeaWorld and the subject of the documentary “Blackfish,” has died in captivity. He was estimated to be about 36 years old.

“We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years,” the company tweeted Friday.

SeaWorld said the orca faced “some very serious and chronic health issues that he was not able to recover from.”

In March 2016, SeaWorld announced that the orca may be “beginning to deteriorate,” citing a yet-incurable bacterial infection in his lungs as the cause.

Tilikum has been involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010.

He was captured off the coast of Iceland as a calf and lived at multiple enclosures during his lifetime. He came to SeaWorld in 1991 from Sealand of the Pacific in Canada and has sired 21 calves in captivity, the company said.

The 2013 documentary “Blackfish” profiled Tilikum’s life in captivity and inspired backlash against SeaWorld.

With Tilikum’s passing, there are 22 orcas left at SeaWorld’s three locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

The orcas currently in SeaWorld’s care will be the last generation of the mammals enclosed at the water parks, the company said last year.