Rutgers University’s new drug policy for athletes reduces penalties for marijuana use

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers University has instituted a new drug testing policy that covers all teams that reduces penalties for marijuana use while varying treatment and punishment for drugs.

The 13-page document obtained by NJ Advance Media went into effect in August 2016 and superseded a drug testing policy adopted in 2008.

The new policy outlines steps to take, including counseling and mandatory drug-test monitoring.

A first violation for a performance-enhancing drug or other hard-drugs such as cocaine or heroin will result in the athlete receiving a suspension of "0 to 10 percent" for one season. A first failed marijuana test won't result in a suspension.

Four violations for drugs result in dismissal while it takes five violations for marijuana to be dismissed from the team.