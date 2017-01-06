Multiple people killed in shooting at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport; 1 person in custody: sheriff’s office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and one person is in custody, the local sheriff's office confirmed Friday.
Reports of shots fired at the airport were made around 12:55 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The confirmation came shortly after CNN reported nine people were injured.
Officials have only confirmed "multiple people" are dead, and "a number" were hospitalized.
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport at the time.
“I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running,” Fleischer tweeted at 12:57 p.m.
Throngs of people can be seen on the tarmac at the airport, apparently evacuated from the inside, live images from CNN show.
Hundreds of people, many of whom seem to be at the scene, have tweeted about the incident.
One tweeted image shows a man apparently bleeding on the sidewalk. Additional images show a person, possibly the same man, being put on a stretcher.
The airport tweeted, confirming an "ongoing incident" at Terminal 2's baggage claim.
"All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information," another tweet stated.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials confirmed there was a shooting, and tweeted officials are on the way to aid "state and local partners."
Gov. Rick Scott is also going to the airport.
PIX11 has reached out to the airport, local fire and police departments.