Police identify 21-year-old victim of multivehicle car crash in the Bronx

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Police identified the 21-year-old man who died during Thursday night’s multivehicle car crash.

Christopher Hulse, a Bronx resident, died after three vehicles collided on Boston Road around 9. p.m., police said. Four other people were injured in the crash: three of them were treated at a local hospital and one, a pedestrian, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 47-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and two 21-year-old men were treated and are in stable condition, police said. Hulse died at the hospital.

The crash happened after one of the 21-year-old men swerved his 1997 Toyota into the northbound lane on Boston road and slammed into a 2010 Chrysler minivan driven by the 47-year-old man, police said. The momentum drove the two cars into a third, parked car that was unoccupied.

Officials had to rescue four people who were trapped in the cars involved in the crash.

The 21-year-old Toyota driver fled the scene and was taken into custody at Jacobi Hospital, officials said. It’s unclear if police plan to file charges against him.