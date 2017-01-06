NYPD links suspect to racial attacks on 2 women at Queens subway stations

QUEENS – A suspect is sought for punching at least two women and saying racial slurs at them at subway stations in Queens, police said.

Sherlock Arana, 28, allegedly approached an 18-year-old woman, made an anti-ethnic remark and punched her inside of the 88 Street A subway station on December 8, police said. He then ran away in unknown direction.

Arana apparently struck again less than a month later on January 5. While inside the Hillside Avenue F subway station, he offered to swipe a 30-year-old woman into the subway system in exchange for money but she declined, police said. Then he allegedly made an anti-ethnic remark and punched her in the back of the head. She fell to the floor and hit her head as Arana fled. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

The suspect is described by police as 6-feet tall, with a skin condition on his face. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).