NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, paralyzed for over 30 years after shooting, suffers heart attack

NEW YORK — NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, paralyzed from the neck down for more than 30 years, suffered a heart attack Friday and was said to be unconscious.

The NYPD confirms McDonald was taken to a hospital in Nassau County suffering cardiac arrest.

His wife, Patti Ann, was 3 months pregnant on July 12, 1986, when McDonald was shot by a teen bicycle thief in Central Park.

Their son Conor McDonald, who is now an NYPD sergeant, was born in January 1987 and will turn 30 years old later this month.

McDonald and his wife, Patricia Ann, who is the mayor of Malverne, Long Island, impressed New Yorkers with their amazing faith and his determination in the face of grievous injuries.

McDonald even forgave the young shooter, Shavod Jones.

Ironically, Jones was fatally hit by a car, three days after he was released from prison in September 1995. He died just a short distance from the shooting scene in Central Park.

Conor McDonald joined the NYPD in July 2010.

McDonald was very close to the late FDNY Chaplain, Mychal Judge. They made peace trips to Northern Ireland. Father Judge was the first listed casualty of the 9/11 attacks.

McDonald, who’s remarkably been breathing with the help of a respirator for more than 30 years, has remained an active member of the NYPD.