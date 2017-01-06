NYPD officers involved in shootout in Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — New York City police officers were involved in a shootout in Pennsylvania Friday afternoon when a shooting suspect allegedly tried to run them over with his car, a law enforcement source told PIX11 News.

The source identified the suspect as Joseph Valdez, who was wanted for a probation warrant and in connection with a separate shooting.

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania had joined NYPD officers in serving a warrant to Valdez, the Morning Call reports.

Officers spotted the suspect leaving a home in the 100 block of Chew Street Friday morning, the Morning Call reports. When plainclothes and uniformed officers approached his car, the suspect allegedly slammed on the gas, running down two officers and hitting several cars, the outlet reports.

That set off a police pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed his car in an alley on Sycamore Street, the Morning Call reports.

During the chaos, several rounds were fired. The suspect was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

In addition to the two officers struck by the car, a third officer was injured during the ensuing pursuit, the Morning Call reports, saying all three injured officers were from the Allentown Police Department.

PIX11 News’ Mario Diaz contributed to this report.