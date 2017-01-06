New details emerge about suspect linked to racist attacks at subway stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. – New details emerged Friday about an at-large suspect linked to multiple subway attacks in which he made hateful, racist remarks to his victims while punching them in the head.

It was about 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2016, inside the 88th Street A-train station when the culprit punched an 18-year-old woman in the face as he yelled anti-ethnic remarks, police said.

He allegedly told her, “F-ck you, Indians,” according to a law enforcement source.

Then on Thursday he allegedly attacked again, at 12:30 p.m. at the Hillside Avenue F-train station.

Police said he offered to sell a woman a MetroCard swipe and when she declined, he punched her in the back of her head, knocking her to the ground where she hit her head a second time.

In that incident, he allegedly told the victim, "I hate Indian people, get the f-ck out of here," a law enforcement source told PIX11 News.

Police on Thursday released a photo of Sherlock Arana, who has been named as a suspect both attacks.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News he’s been linked to a third attack.

That incident happened in August when he allegedly approached a Hispanic woman at the Jamaica-179th Street subway stop. He allegedly punched the 20-year-old victim in the face and said, “I hate Spanish people,” then made a sexually derogatory remark, the source said.

Arana has been arrested at least 30 times since 2005, a law enforcement source said.

He’s described as being 28 years old, 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. Police said he has a skin condition on his face and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).