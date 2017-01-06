Gov. Cuomo knocks down reports that Indian Point will be shut down

NEW YORK — No agreement has been reached to close the Indian Point nuclear plant despite reports the plant would close its two units by 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Friday.

“There is no agreement,” a spokesman for Cuomo’s office said. “Governor Cuomo has been working on a possible agreement for 15 years and until it’s done, it’s not done. Close only counts for horseshoes, not for nuclear plants.”

The plant has been at the center of potential disasters over recent years and Cuomo has repeatedly called for a shutdown, saying it poses an environmental threat to the Hudson River and a threat to New Yorkers.

“Indian Point is antiquated and does not belong on the Hudson River in close proximity to New York City, where it poses a threat not only to the coastal resources and uses of the river, but to millions of New Yorkers living and working in the surrounding community,” Gov. Cuomo said in November.

Inspectors found hundreds of faulty bolts within the reactor at the Indian Point Unit 2 Plant in March. There was also a 600 gallon oil spill in 2016. Only a small portion of the spill reached the discharge canal.

Entergy, the operator of Indian Point, declined to comment.