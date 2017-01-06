As Friday storm winds down, more snow is forecast to hit tri-state Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Clearer skies are expected across the tri-state Friday following an overnight snowstorm, but a second storm is on the way, threatening hazardous traveling conditions over the weekend and more bitter cold.

A winter weather advisory ended early Friday for the five boroughs, only continueing through 10 a.m. for the eastern end of Long Island. Highs in the city are expected to reach the mid-30s.

One to 4 inches of snow accumulated overnight in NYC, Long Island, portions of New Jersey and southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintery conditions prompted several delayed openings for Long Island and New Jersey schools.

Snow ended Friday morning for most the area, but another storm barreling toward southeastern NYC threatens to bring additional snow Saturday.

This stronger storm system is forecast to pass offshore Saturday morning through the evening, and include trace amounts to 3 inches for NYC, northern New Jersey and Connecticut, and 3 to 6 inches in southern New Jersey and easter Long Island.

A winter storm watch is in effect for southern New Jersey and eastern Suffolk County Long Island Saturday, warning that snow, sleet or freezing rain may cause hazardous travel conditions, including slippery roads and limited visibility.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Brisk conditions also continue through the weekend. Highs in the city are forecast to his 27 Saturday and 25 Sunday, before picking up slightly next week.

PIX11's Jess Punday contributed to this report.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video