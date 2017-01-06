Follow-up Friday: NJ toddler gets much-needed eye surgery; Bronx HS cheerleading team goes to nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New Jersey toddler got a much-needed eye surgery when PIX11 viewers stepped in to help, A Bronx High School cheerleading team is finally going to nationals in Florida and a veterinarian is giving a chihuahua an operation for free in this week's follow-up Friday.

Snyder Nunez-Mejia, 2, had a severe injury to his left eye due to a tragic accident that happened in September. For months he has struggled to get the care he needs.

PIX11 News got involved and some generous viewers reached out and offered to pay for all his medical costs.

Dr. Steven Rosenberg from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai stepped in and to help Nunez-Mejia get the much-needed surgery.

"He will be able to keep his eye and have a normal life," Dr. Rosenberg said.

The Monroe High School cheerleaders needed to raise $30,000 to go to nationals in Florida in February. When PIX11 News got involved, thousands of dollars started pouring in.

The NYPD detectives and the Women's Endowment Association wrote a check to help the cheerleading team. Councilmembers Annabel Palma and Andy King also contributed $6,000.

"Thanks PIX11," Emarilix Lopez, the principal of Monroe High School, said.

The cheerleaders will be first Bronx public high school to make it to Nationals.

If you would like to give head to the GoFundMe page.

A 5-year-old chihuahua named Cinnamon needed surgery, but her owner Victor Medina couldn't afford the $2,000 operation.

PIX11 News reached out to Dr. Thomas Scavelli, of the Greater Staten Island Veterinary Service stepped in.

Cinnamon will soon be on the road to recovery.

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com