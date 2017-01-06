× Delayed school openings for January 6, 2017

NEW YORK – Light snow moving in Friday morning will delay several school openings on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Long Island:

Armagansett School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.

Bridgehampton School District: Delayed 2 hours

East Hampton School District: Delayed 2 hours

East Moriches School District: Delayed 2 hours

East Quogue School District: Delayed 2 hours

Eastport-South Manor School Central School District: Delayed 2 hours

Hampton Bays School District: Delayed 2 hours

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District: Delayed 2 hours

New Suffolk School District: Delayed 2 hours

Riverheard Central School District: Delayed 2 hours

Oysterponds School District: Delayed 2 hours

Remsenburg-Speonk School District: Delayed start at 11 a.m.

Riverhead Central School District: Delayed 2 hours

Southhampton Public School District (: Delayed 2 hours

Springs School District: Delayed 2 hours

Tuckahoe Common School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.

Wainscott Common School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.

Westhampton Beach School District: Delayed 2 hours; no a.m. Pre-K, no before school program

New Jersey

Berkeley Heights SD (Union): Delayed 2 hours

Mountainside SD (Union): Delayed 2 hours

Summit Speech School (Union): Delayed 1.5 hours

The Queen City Academy (Union): Delayed 1.5 hours