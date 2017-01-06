Delayed school openings for January 6, 2017
NEW YORK – Light snow moving in Friday morning will delay several school openings on Long Island and in New Jersey.
Long Island:
Armagansett School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.
Bridgehampton School District: Delayed 2 hours
East Hampton School District: Delayed 2 hours
East Moriches School District: Delayed 2 hours
East Quogue School District: Delayed 2 hours
Eastport-South Manor School Central School District: Delayed 2 hours
Hampton Bays School District: Delayed 2 hours
Mattituck-Cutchogue School District: Delayed 2 hours
New Suffolk School District: Delayed 2 hours
Riverheard Central School District: Delayed 2 hours
Oysterponds School District: Delayed 2 hours
Remsenburg-Speonk School District: Delayed start at 11 a.m.
Riverhead Central School District: Delayed 2 hours
Southhampton Public School District (: Delayed 2 hours
Springs School District: Delayed 2 hours
Tuckahoe Common School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.
Wainscott Common School District: Delayed start at 10 a.m.
Westhampton Beach School District: Delayed 2 hours; no a.m. Pre-K, no before school program
New Jersey
Berkeley Heights SD (Union): Delayed 2 hours
Mountainside SD (Union): Delayed 2 hours
Summit Speech School (Union): Delayed 1.5 hours
The Queen City Academy (Union): Delayed 1.5 hours