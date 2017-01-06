Cops catch man who sexually assaulted woman in Ditmas Park building: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn – Cops arrested a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside her apartment building last Sunday, according to police.

Marck Beaubrun, 18, faces several charges including rape, robbery, burglary, sex abuse and assault, police said Thursday night.

A 22-year-old woman walking into her Ditmas Park apartment around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she encountered an unidentified man who entered the building with her, police said. When the elevator arrived at her floor, the man began to grab her, threw her to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, police said.

The victim screamed and the attacker fled when the doors opened, police said. She was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

Four days later, police caught Beaburn and charged him.