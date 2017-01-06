Cell service coming to every subway station by Monday, Gov. Cuomo says

NEW YORK — Plans to bring cellphone service to every single subway station are not just on track, they’re a year ahead of schedule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Service will be available across the city’s subway system by Monday, Cuomo said. The early project completion came after a 2016 push by Gov. Cuomo to modernize the MTA. The push also brought wireless service to stations throughout the city.

“By bringing Wi-Fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country’s busiest transportation network for the future.”

Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million to the infrastructure project; the project was built at no cost to commuters and taxpayers, according to the Governor’s office.

Wi-fi will go live at Brooklyn’s Clark Street stop on Monday. Wireless service will come to stations under renovation as soon as the renovation is complete.

“Connectivity is a big deal for our customers, and we’re thrilled to be delivering these vital services so far ahead of schedule,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Prendergast.