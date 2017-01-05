Woman, 27, found dead inside East Village housing complex

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan – A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment at an East Village public housing complex Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female at the Wald Houses on Avenue D at about 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman, 27, unconscious and unresponsive laying on the bed and covered in blanket, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.