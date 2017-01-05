Winter weather advisory for parts of NJ as snow storm moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Snow is moving in to the tri-state Thursday, sparking a winter weather advisory for parts of New Jersey and a warning to commuters that the end-of-the-week trek to work will be a slippery one, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snow will start falling Thursday night into the following morning but is expected to stop in time for Friday’s early commute.

Most of the area – the five boroughs, Long Island, northeastern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut – will see accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. The overnight low temperatures will be in the high 20s for the city and upper teens for the suburbs.

More snow will accumulate in central and southern New Jersey, where most areas will receive 1 to 3 inches but up to 4 inches are possible in the central portion of the state, NWS said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall is expected to begin between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, becoming steady and moderate as the night progresses. It’ll end “quickly” between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday, the NWS said.

But even if the snow is no longer falling when commuters hit the road, drivers should plan for slippery travel, snow-covered roads and additional travel time.

Friday afternoon will see gradual clearing and temperatures in the low 30s, followed by the area’s next, albeit low, chance of snow on Saturday when an offshore storm could churn close enough to the Jersey coast to produce snow. But the NWS has “low confidence” that this will produce any significant accumulations given the storm’s uncertain track and intensity.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold as artic airs continues to grip the region. The high temperature will top out at 27 degrees in the city and mid 20s in the suburbs.

PIX11 News’ Joe Punday contributed to this report.