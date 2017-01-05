This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
We spend too much time indoors
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
TV-style programming could be coming to Facebook
-
-
New screen time rules for kids, by doctors
-
World leaders react to Fidel Castro’s death
-
The Pink Fund raises money for women battling breast cancer through ‘Dancing with the Survivors’ event
-
Texas woman puts the ‘juju on that chemo’ in viral hospital dance-off
-
Jeopardy contestant ends streak, but keeps big secret
-
-
Police chief group issues apology to minorities
-
Watch Donald Trump’s full victory speech after winning presidency
-
Facebook post capturing customer’s unusual delivery request goes viral