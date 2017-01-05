Want to travel? 2017 may be the time to do it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOW Deal Destinations for 2017

You can cash in on big savings for your 2017 vacation plans.

Not only are international airfares going down, but you can stretch your dollar on hotel bargains as well.

Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has information on the deals:

Travelzoo’s Top 5 WOW deal Destinations for 2016

1. Paris

Tourism down 18 percent in 2016 means there's a greater incentive for tourism push

Weaker Euro is favorable to Americans

Low cost international carriers bringing airfare down

Sample Bargain:

Hotel de Neuve - Boutique hotel in the Marais district, walking distance to Notre Dame Cathedral and Picasso Museum

Complimentary tea and cakes every day in the lobby 2-8pm $99/nt (40 percent off) w/breakfast daily and Seine River cruise for 2 Travel thru Feb.



2. The U.K.

Brexit has sent the British pound to 31-year lows, creating unusually favorable exchange rate for Americans

Lower occupancy rates year over year means bigger hotel bargains

Upper class airfare bargains in effect

Sample Bargain:

Grange City Hotel, London - Upscale 5-Star hotel overlooking Tower of London and 5 min. walk from River Thames and Tower Bridge

Hotel has a spa, swimming pool, 2 restaurants –Mediterranean & Japanese cuisine – and cocktail bar $155/nt. (45% off) w/breakfast daily & 2 tix to Tower of London



Travel thru mid-April

3. Washington DC

14 new hotels opened in 2016 – 2200 more rooms!

16 new hotels set to open in 2016 – more inventory means better bargains

All major attractions free

Sample Bargain:

Georgetown Suites Harbour, DC - Fresh off a $1.5 million renovation, hotel just re-opened

All-suite hotel near M Street and Washington Harbour complex $105/nt. (50 percent off) w/breakfast and parking Travel thru March



4. Florida’s Gulf Coast

200-mile stretch from Tampa Bay to Naples offers Florida alternative

No less than 9 new hotels in this region in 2016, with at least 3 more set for early 2017 (which mean more hotel bargains!)

4 major airports and continued competition among low cost carriers

Sample Bargain:

South Seas Island Resort, Captiva Island - Secluded 300-acre family-friendly resort fronted by a 2.5-mile white sand beach

Tons of activities, plus golf and deluxe spa $149-$169/nt. (45 percent off) Travel thru Sep.



5. Peru

Traveler choice at all-time high in 2017: 7 airlines now flying nonstop to Peru from U.S.

U.S dollar against Peruvian sol

The Machu Picchu effect

Sample Bargain:

Machu Picchu Vacation - 6-night vacation w/air from Miami (other departure cities available)

All transportation and city tours of Lima and Cusco included, as well as full day trip to Machu Picchu $1299/pp ($850 off) Travel throughout 2017



6. New Zealand

Starting 2017 with twice as many airline seats than 2016 (thanks to increased routes by United, American and Air New Zealand)

Airfare and vacation packages down 30-40 percent year over year

US dollar at 10-year high against the New Zealand dollar

Sample Bargain:

Down Under Vacation - 10-night vacation throughout NZ w/air from LA or SF (other departure cities available)

Experience Auckland and Rotorua, including guided tours and time at leisure $2259/pp w/some meals Travel Feb.-Oct.

