The heat is on in Brooklyn after great-grandma reaches out to PIX11 for help

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Elva Lewis is feisty and freezing.

Lewis, 88, has nine great-grandchildren, six grandchildren, and says she deserves respect and some heat.

Her building on MacDonough St., she said, is colder inside than it is outside. The boiler has been broken for 17 days.

On Thursday, the temperatures in her borough topped out in the mid 30s with wind chills making it feel in the 20s.

"I live next to my little space heater, but I'm 88. I could get sick," Lewis said.

PIX11 News reached out to her management company, Silver Shore Properties.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Our boiler company who was retained weeks ago to resolve the issue is actively working to overhaul the heating system and hopes to have the new boiler installed within the next few days. This is a top priority for us and we are doing everything possible to make sure the tenants are happy."

PIX11 has great news for Lewis: within hours, the heat is now back on.

