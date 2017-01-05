× Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations in NYC, LI

NEW YORK — The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood donors after receiving about 37,000 fewer donations during the winter holiday season.

The organization said it received fewer donations in November and December because of busy holiday schedules and severe weather that prevented people from heading to donation centers and drives. Nearly 100 blood drives were canceled in December because of bad weather.

The Red Cross said hospitals are requesting more blood and platelet donations than the organization is currently receiving.

Throughout January, there will be blood drives held in New York City, Nassau and Suffolk Counties:

New York City:

Jan. 5: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 6: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.,American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 9: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hunter College West Building, 695 Park Avenue

Jan. 9: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 16: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 18: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 19: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross in Greater New York, 520 W. 49th St.

Jan. 22: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Synod House, 1047 Amsterdam Ave.

Nassau County:

Garden City — Jan. 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richner Communications, 2 Endo Blvd.

Lawrence — Jan. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Life Clubs, 235 Mill St.

Oyster Bay — Jan. 10: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Oyster Bay, 60 East Main St.

Woodbury — Jan. 21: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Equinox Woodbury, 7550 Jericho Turnpike

Suffolk County:

Patchogue — Jan. 14: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., YMCA Patchogue BUS, 255 West Main St.

For more information, head to redcross.org